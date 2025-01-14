Approval of US leadership among NATO member states declines: Poll

In 2024, the median approval of U.S. leadership among adults in NATO member countries was 35 percent, the lowest during Biden’s four years. The median disapproval rating was 51 percent.

The results from 2024 represent a slight shift from the previous few years. The median approval rating was 40 percent in 2023, 38 percent in 2022, and 41 percent in 2021. The median disapproval rating was 49 percent in 2023, 48 percent in 2022, and 38 percent in 2021.

Overall, Biden has enjoyed higher approval ratings of US leadership across NATO member countries than Donald Trump did when he was in the White House.

In 2020, during Trump’s final year in office, 18 percent of adults in NATO countries approved of U.S. leadership, while 72 percent disapproved. By comparison, Trump entered office in 2017 with 25 percent median approval of U.S. leadership and 59 percent median disapproval.

The survey included 1,000 interviews with adults from 30 NATO countries in 2024. The margin of error ranges from 3.4 to 4.9 percentage points.

It was released hours before Biden is set to deliver his last foreign policy address. The speech on Monday afternoon will focus on his administration’s work to strengthen America’s standing around the world, a senior administration official said, and will be delivered at the State Department in Washington, D.C.

The president is expected to discuss America’s standing on the global stage when he first took office in 2021 and argue the U.S. is in a stronger position in the four years since. He is also set to argue that international alliances and partnerships are the strongest they’ve ever been under his administration.