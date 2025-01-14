IFP ExclusiveEurope

Lavrov: Iran-Russia comprehensive agreement not directed against any country

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Russia Flags

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that the Comprehensive Strategic Agreement between Russia and Iran, scheduled for signing on January 17, by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian, is not targeted at any third country.

According to IRNA News Agency, he stressed: “Instead, it is aimed at ensuring the security and development of both nations.”

Lavrov asserted that the agreement, like Russia’s recent pact with North Korea, carries a constructive nature.

“It is designed to bolster the capabilities of Russia, Iran, and our global allies,” he stated.

Lavrov further explained that the accord focuses on accelerating economic exchanges, addressing bilateral social challenges, and establishing reliable defense mechanisms.

He added: “This agreement reflects a commitment to mutual growth and enhanced collaboration, benefiting both nations and their allies globally.”

The agreement will be signed during the upcoming visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow.

