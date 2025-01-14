Lavrov: Iran-Russia comprehensive agreement not directed against any country

According to IRNA News Agency, he stressed: “Instead, it is aimed at ensuring the security and development of both nations.”

Lavrov asserted that the agreement, like Russia’s recent pact with North Korea, carries a constructive nature.

“It is designed to bolster the capabilities of Russia, Iran, and our global allies,” he stated.

Lavrov further explained that the accord focuses on accelerating economic exchanges, addressing bilateral social challenges, and establishing reliable defense mechanisms.

He added: “This agreement reflects a commitment to mutual growth and enhanced collaboration, benefiting both nations and their allies globally.”

The agreement will be signed during the upcoming visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow.