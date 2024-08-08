EducationSport

Iranian taekwondo athlete Nematzadeh accepted at Tehran University without entrance exam

By IFP Editorial Staff

Tehran University accepts Iranian taekwondo Olympic medalist Mobina Nematzadeh as a student without entrance exam.

The university president Mohammad Moghimi said in a statement on Thursday Nematzadeh’s request for being approved as a university student has been accepted.

Nematzadeh won a bronze medal in the 49-kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics after defeating her Saudi rival Dunya Abutaleb 2-0 on Wednesday.

She is the second Iranian woman to win an Olympic medal in the country’s history.

After winning the bout, Nematzadeh asked the Iranian president to facilitate her approval as a university student without an entrance exam, as she was preparing for the Olympics.

The president of Tehran University explained that the educational regulations of the Iranian Ministry of Science allows medal winners to study at university without an entrance exam.

