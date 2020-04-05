Iranian Soldier Killed in Shootout with Terrorists in Southeast Border

The incident happened in “Posht-e Bam” region of Saravan in Sistan and Baluchestan province near the border with Pakistan.

Local Basij member Esmail Qalandarzehi was shot dead in the gun battle, said the Public Relations Department of Ground Forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The armed terrorists, who were confronted by the heavy fire of the Quds base of the IRGC’s ground forces and were unable to resist, fled into the neighbouring country in the dark.

Iran has repeatedly called on Pakistan to tighten control along the common border and fight off the terrorist groups, reminding the Islamabad government that the burden of ensuring security along the 900-km joint border has always fallen on Tehran alone.