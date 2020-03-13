Iranian, Serbian FMs Discuss Coronavirus Outbreak

During the phone call, the Serbian foreign minister expressed the solidarity of his country’s nation and government with Iran in its fight against the spread of coronavirus.

The phone call came a few hours after Iran’s Health Ministry confirmed 1,289 new cases of Coronavirus infections, including 85 new deaths.

The Health Ministry’s spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, announced on Friday that the new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours increase the total number of infections to 11,364 and the death toll to 514.

He said 3,529 have also recovered and been discharged from the hospital.