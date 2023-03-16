Iranian security chief: Iran, UAE need bolster cooperation; foreigners threats to region

Shamkhani and Mohammad bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nayhan met upon the arrival of the Iranian security chief in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Shamkahni referred to the history of bilateral ties as well as cultural and religious commonalities between Iran and the UAE, stressing the need for expanding relations in all areas.

He further described as positive and significant, the rising trend of political ties between the two countries in recent years and the role of the Emirati president in this regard.

Shamkhani outlined the role of extra-regional countries in fomenting crises which threaten the Persian Gulf’s security and stability, saying efforts to achieve collective security in the region based on regional capabilities can put an end to many of the existing crises.

The Iranian security chief underlined that regional problems are mostly due to foreign interference and shenanigans on the part of the US and the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf.

He said all foreign and regional obstacles to cooperation, especially in economic and trade fields, must be removed seriously as any delay in this regard will be detrimental to everyone.

Shamkhani added that the Muslim world today needs friendship, cooperation and convergence more than anything else and this can help elevate all Islamic countries and bring them well-being and peace.

In the meeting, UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed congratulated Iran on its recent deal with Saudi Arabia and called it a “decisive step” toward convergence and synergy among regional nations.

Bin Zayed voiced hope that during Shamkhani’s visit, a new page will be opened in the Tehran-Abu Dhabi ties. He underscored that the UAE is much willing to elevate ties with Iran in all fields by resolving misunderstandings.

Shamkhani also held talks with the UAE’s National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed.

In the meeting, Shamkhani said both sides should make efforts to prevent foreign countries from playing a negative role in the region through dialogue and interaction.

Sheikh Tahnoun also pointed to his visit to Tehran, underlining the necessity of implementing agreements Iran and the UAE signed in banking, transit, energy and transportation fields.