Iranian scientists develop radiopharmaceutical for cancer treatment

Rhenium-188 can be used in treating cancer developing neuroendocrine cells that have characteristics similar to nerve cells and hormone-producing cells.

Neuroendocrine tumors are rare and can develop anywhere in the body.

Most of the tumors arise in the lungs, appendix, small intestine, rectum, and pancreas.

Using the radiopharmaceutical, it is possible to diagnose and the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and the resulting metastases will be provided to patients in the early stages of the disease.