Iranian, Russian Presidents Discuss Karabakh Conflict

The Iranian president has told his Russian counterpart that the conflict between Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region can be resolved only through dialogue.

Speaking in a Saturday phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, President Hassan Rouhani noted Iran is concerned over military clashes between Baku and Yerevan.

“Possible intervention by some third countries in this conflict will lead to the escalation and prolongation of the crisis, and we believe it will not be in the interests of regional countries,” he said.

President Rouhani touched upon his contacts with Armenian and Azeri heads of state.

He also underlined the need to protect the security of Iran’s borders and the lives of Iranian citizens living in border areas.

“Peace in the region is very important to us,” he said.

He also expressed concern over the presence and activities of some terrorist groups in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“The presence of terrorists could be dangerous for Iran, Russia and the whole region,” he said.

He stressed the need for concerted efforts and collective security in order to put an end to the clashes, the establishment of a ceasefire and the start of talks in order to settle the crisis.

“If clashes continue, the situation in the region will become more complicated and lead to more extensive damage as well as financial and human costs,” he said.

He praised Russia’s mediation of a truce between the warring sides and its efforts to start negotiations between Yerevan and Baku. He described the implementation of the armistice as important, and added Iran will offer any help and cooperation in that regard.