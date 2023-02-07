Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Iranian presidents speaks with Turkish and Syrian counterparts following earthquake 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to speak with him over the massive earthquake in Turkey.

President Raisi told Erdogan that Iran and Turkey are not only neighbors but also friends and brothers.

He said the Iranian government and people are standing by the Turkish government and people at this difficult juncture.

Erdogan thanked Raisi for his sympathies with Turkiey. He added that the quake has been the most massive one to hit Turkey in the past half a century.

President Raisi separately spoke with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the phone, announcing Iran’s readiness to send relief to earthquake-stricken regions of Syria.

Iran’s president noted that the Iranian government and people have always stood by the Syrian government and people in difficult times.

The earthquake has killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria.

The World Health Organization says the death toll could rise to over 20 thousand.

Thousands and houses and buildings have also been destroyed in the 7.9- and 7.5-magnitude quakes that were followed by many aftershocks.

