Iran in direct contact with militant groups within Syria’s new leadership: Reuters

Tehran has opened a direct line of communication with the leaders of Syria’s armed opposition that has seized power in Damascus, Reuters reports, citing a senior Iranian official.

According to him, the move was aimed at preventing “a hostile trajectory” between the countries.

The official added that Iran was open to engaging with Syria’s new leaders.

“This engagement is key to stabilizing ties and avoiding further regional tensions,” he pointed out.

Iran has stressed that only the Syrian people can make decisions about the country’s fate without any “destructive” foreign meddling.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday following the fall of the Syrian government after militant groups led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

The statement again reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s principled stance on respecting Syria’s unity, national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“In order to achieve this important [issue], it is necessary to end military conflicts as soon as possible, prevent terrorist acts, and initiate national dialogue with the participation of all segments of Syrian society to form an inclusive government that represents all Syrian people,” it said.

It emphasized that Iran supports international mechanisms based on United Nations Resolution 2254 to pursue the political process in Syria, as it has in the past.

The ministry added that Iran will continue its constructive interaction with the UN in this regard.

Iran reiterates the status of Syria as an “important and influential” country in the West Asia region and will spare no effort to help the country establish security and stability, it pointed out.

According to the statement, Iran will continue its consultations with all influential parties, particularly those in the region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran closely monitors developments in Syria and the region and will adopt appropriate approaches and positions while taking into account the behavior and performance of influential players in the Syrian political and security scene,” it said.

The ministry stressed the importance of ensuring the security of all Syrian citizens and nationals of other countries as well as preserving the sanctity of religious and holy sites.

It is also imperative to protect diplomatic and consular premises in accordance with international law, it added.

Pointing to deep-rooted and cordial relations between the Iranian and Syrian people, it is expected that the two countries will pursue a wise and far-sighted approach to maintain mutual ties based on common interests, the statement said.