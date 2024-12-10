Iran pursuing national interests in Syria after overthrow of Assad: Gov’t spokesperson

Mohajerani told reporters on Tuesday that, to preserve national interests, the Islamic Republic will make all necessary follow-ups and hold consultations with different parties in Syria, following the change of government in the Arab country.

She stated that Iran will advance its ties with other countries based on the three principles of dignity, wisdom, and expediency, as pointed out by the Supreme Leader.

The spokeswoman also called for the defense of sacred sites and diplomatic premises, as well as the protection of human dignity in Syria.

Referring to the long-standing cultural and civilizational ties between Iran and Syria, Mohajerani wished the Syrians all the best.

She also urged respect for Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.