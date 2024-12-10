Iran advocates for Syrian-led dialogue, stability

During a recent meeting with Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Rezaei noted, the Iranian top diplomat reiterated Iran’s commitment to the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria.

Rezaei highlighted Araghchi’s remarks, stating, “We strongly support peace, stability, and the active participation of the Syrian people in governing their country.”

He added that ensuring the security of Iran’s diplomatic missions and safeguarding sacred sites in Syria remain key priorities for Tehran.

Araghchi reportedly assured the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran’s readiness to continue its engagement in supporting Syria, despite acknowledging the challenges of gaining a comprehensive understanding of the current situation.

He stressed the importance of closely monitoring developments to adapt to emerging dynamics in the region.