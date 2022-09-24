Iranian president: We will not yield to violent riots

The remarks by Ebrahim Raisi, fresh from a five-day trip to New York to address the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, came upon his return at Mehrabad airport in Tehran.

He said the rallies in support of the Islamic Republic on Friday portrayed the power and honor of the establishment, adding “the will of the people in defense of their country rendered the enemies’ plot ineffective.”

Rallies were held in Tehran an other cities nationwide after Friday prayers to condemn the recent violent riots, which erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who lost her life in a hospital in Tehran on September 16 after her detention by police over her “improper attire.”

Police have reported that she died of a heart attack and a thorough investigation into her death is underway. Mahsa’s family blames police misbehaviour for her death, an accusation denied by the police .

President Raisi also said the nation is united behind the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and will not allow the opportunists to create chaos in the country.

According to unofficial figures, the angry protests across the country have left at least 35 people dead and many more injured.