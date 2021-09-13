Iranian president to visit Tajikistan for SCO summit

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi will visit Tajikistan later this week to take part in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

The trip will mark Raisi’s first foreign visit since he took office in early August.

Khatibzadeh said Iran’s request for full SCO membership will be considered during the upcoming summit and expressed hope for a desirable outcome.

Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe will be hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit on September 16-17.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic and security alliance founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The Islamic Republic has had an observer status at the SCO since 2005.