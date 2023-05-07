Iranian president orders creation of committee to probe 2022 unrest

The committee was instructed to complete the work of other bodies that were formed to investigate the events.

As per the president’s order, Hossein Mozaffar, a member of the Expediency Council, Kazem Gharibabadi, Secretary of the Human Rights Council, Sakineh Sadatpad, Head of Social Rights and Freedoms, Zohreh Elahian, Head of the Human Rights Committee of Parliament, and Hassan Safadoust, Head of the Central Bar Association, were elected as members of the special committee.

Their responsibilities also include investigating the complaints of those injured in the unrest or their families, pursuing the compensation of citizens who suffered material or mental damage during the unrest.

The unrest and deadly riots began in September 2022 after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

The Iranian government says foreign countries and anti-Iran media channels are behind fueling the unrest and deadly riots.