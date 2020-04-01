Iranian President Appreciates Efforts of Armed Forces against Corona 

Rouhani commended the country’s military in reaction to a Wednesday report by the Armed Forces Chief of Staff regarding the measures taken by Imam Reza Health and Treatment Headquarters in the face of COVID-19 outbreak.

The president responded to the report of the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, saying “The actions of all the armed forces in these critical conditions are appreciated.”

Imam Reza Health and Medical Treatment Headquarters was launched after Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei tasked Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri to set up a Health and Medical Treatment Headquarters and use military forces to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Imam Reza HQ has established hundreds of medical centres, some of them makeshift facilities, as well as preparation centres for those who will be sent to hospitals later as well as recuperation centres for patients discharged from hospitals.

Imam Reza, the 8th Imam of the Shiites, who is buried in the holy city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran, is known to have authored a book of medicine entitled Teb ul-Reza.