Iran Leader calls on Syrians to stand strong, predicts ‘better future’ for West Asia

In a meeting with thousands of religious eulogists and poets on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra, which marks Mother’s and Women’s Day, on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei praised Hezbollah as a resilient and strong entity that emerged from the turmoil in Lebanon during the 1980s.

He emphasized that opportunities can arise from threats if people take responsibility and act on their beliefs.

The Leader mentioned the struggles of the Syrian youth, who face insecurity in their universities, schools, homes, and streets, leaving them with nothing to lose.

He urged the Syrians to stand firm against those who created the instability following the toppling of Bashar al-Assad’s government

Ayatollah Khamenei, however, asserted that Iran does not have proxy forces in the region, clarifying that groups such as Yemen’s resistance, Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad fight independently.

He noted that Iran fights alongside them, aiming to remove the Israeli regime from the region.

The Leader also warned that the US is seeking dominance over world countries either through installing dictators or creating chaos, explaining that in Syria, it opted for the latter.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the US, Israel and their allies consider themselves victorious, but undermined the sense of triumph.

Citing an American official, who recently suggested that the US would help anyone who starts a riot in Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the Iranian people would “crush under their feet anyone who agrees to become a US mercenary.”

Sayyed Muhammad Mahdi Nasrallah, son of assassinated Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, also attended the meeting.