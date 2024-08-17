Iranian parliament starts reviewing record of President Pezeshkian’s picks for cabinet posts

President Pezeshkian himself attended the parliament session to defend his proposed ministers and plans.

In an address to lawmakers, the president stressed the importance of maintaining unity and cohesion among the three branches of government in order to resolve Iran’s problems.

Pezeshkian threw his full support behind the ministerial picks and called for efforts to address the national and international challenges Iran is facing.

He also noted that honesty and transparency on part of the government will strengthen bonds with the people. “If people’s voice is not heard in time, there will be growing frustration, which will result in the loss of hope and the destruction of the nation’s assets”, Pezeshkian said.

A number of MPs spoke at the parliament session in support of and in opposition to the president’s picks for ministerial posts.

One of the supporters of the president’s proposed ministers, Ruholamini, singled out Pezeshkian’s pick for health minister. Ruholamini said the president has chosen someone for health minister, a field in which Pezeshkian is an expert.

The lawmaker added that there is no reason for MPs to not approve the president’s proposed minister.

Salehi, an opponent of the proposed ministers, warned that if parliament fails to speak unanimously, it will face many challenges in the future.

The Parliament’s vote for the proposed cabinet will take place on Wednesday.