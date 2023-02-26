Iranian official: Substances used for poisoning students not military chemical agents  

According to Yousef Panahi, the students were poisoned by chemicals that are in the market.

Therefore, Panahi said, the contamination caused by the chemicals is not communicable.

An investigation was launched into the poisonings in Qom and the probe has proved that the substances used in the incidents are not chemical agents used for military purposes and that there are no indications of them being contagious.

The deputy health minister added that the students do not need invasive treatment.

After the poisonings in Qom, authorities concluded that those behind such acts insist that all schools, especially girls’ schools, must be shut down.

Students in other Iranian cities also got similarly poisoned.