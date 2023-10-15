Iranian official calls for Israel’s expulsion from UN

“While war crimes by the cowardly and savage Israeli regime, including genocide, the Palestinian Holocaust, ethnic cleansing, collective punishment, etc., are ongoing, our legal demand to the international community is that it should expel this Nazi regime and its envoy from the UN and from the whole world,” said Mahdi Hosseini Matin.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has warned if Israel does not stop its crimes against Gaza, everything will be likely.

Over 2,300 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 10,000 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since last Saturday. Over 700 children are among the dead.

At least 15 hospitals have been damaged by Israeli shelling and air raids. More than 420-thousand Gazans have been displaced during the onslaught.

Gaza remains under Israel’s complete siege with no access to electricity, water, food, and medicines.

The Palestinian resistance forces launched an all-out and unique operation called the Al-Aqsa Flood on Israel on October 7.

More than 1300 Israelis were killed in the attack, with scores more taken hostage.