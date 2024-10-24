Nuclear chief dismisses concerns about potential Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities

Asked about the Israeli regime’s threat of military attack on Iran’s nuclear sites, Mohammad Eslami told reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday that such hostile threats have always been posed against the country.

He gave an assurance that the country’s nuclear facilities are protected vigilantly against all threats amid the Israeli regime’s rhetoric of military action.

Iran’s defense and security capabilities have always been maintained at a level to deal with every threat vigilantly, Eslami stated.

He added that the country’s nuclear facilities are under protection and safeguarded in accordance with the defensive arrangements.

The official warned that any hostile action against Iran’s nuclear sites would be met with a “crushing response”.

The Zionist regime issued threats of an attack on Iran after the Islamic Republic launched a retaliatory missile strike on Israel. This was in response to Israel’s assassination of former Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, as well as an Iranian military advisor and Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah during an air raid in Southern Beirut, Lebanon.

Tehran has warned that any attack by Israel will be met with a severe response, “beyond the Israeli regime’s imagination”.