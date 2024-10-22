Israel says detained 7 citizens accused of operating “spy network” for Iran

Those arrested were “gathering sensitive information on IDF bases and energy infrastructure”, the statement said, adding that they were all Jewish citizens from Haifa and other areas in the north of Israel.

Their operations spanned over a period of more than two years, the statement said, and included “extensive reconnaissance missions on IDF bases nationwide” that were financially compensated, often through cryptocurrency.

Israel Police and the ISA announced the arrest shows Iran’s ongoing efforts “to recruit and exploit Israeli citizens for espionage and terrorism within Israel”, adding that an indictment will be filed in the coming days.

It come as Israel prepares for an attack against Iran in response to Tehran’s missile barrage, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed Tehran “will pay” for.

On October 1, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) general Abbas Nilforoushan by launching a barrage of ballistic missiles toward Israeli military and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories.

While the Zionist regime has threatened to retaliate, Iranian officials have warned that Tehran’s reciprocal response to any Israeli action will be harsh, proportional and well-calculated.