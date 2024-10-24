Media WireSecuritySelected

IRGC chief warns Israel not to pin its fate on US missile shield

By IFP Media Wire

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) warned Israel not to put its trust in the US-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile defense system for repelling reprisal attacks from Tehran.

On Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami played down the capabilities of THAAD, which the US has recently supplied to the Israeli regime.

The general advised the Zionist regime not to rely on the barrels of THAAD.

He noted that such missile defense systems are “limited” equipment, reminding the Zionists that they have counted upon a finite power.

“Shoot as much as you wish, your enemies will shoot many times more than you. You cannot win in this and we will defeat you.”

The top general warned that the Zionist regime, 98% of whose economy is dependent on sea, could head towards downfall instantly if it makes unwise decisions.

Earlier this month, in its latest round of military assistance to Tel Aviv, Washington sent its THAAD anti-missile defense system to Israel along with scores of soldiers and crew to operate it.

US President Joe Biden said the deployment was meant “to defend Israel,” and bolster the regime’s air defenses after heavy missile attacks by Iran and regional resistance groups, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

On October 1, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

While the Zionist regime has threatened to retaliate, Iranian officials have warned that Tehran’s reciprocal response to any Israeli action will be harsh, proportional and well-calculated.

