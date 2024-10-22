Iran’s president warns ‘every Israeli attack will face proportional response’

Speaking on Tuesday at a ceremony commemorating the assassinated Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar at the Palestinian resistance movement’s office in Tehran, President Pezeshkian criticized “the governments and powers that claim to uphold human rights and international laws while violating them and supporting a regime that displaces people.”

Addressing reporters, Pezeshkian said, “When these people seek their rights and land, European countries and the U.S. fully arm Israel and shamelessly defend every inhumane crime committed by the regime.”

“I wonder where those who speak of women and children’s rights and human rights are. It shows what they pursue in the world is force and bullying. Naturally, those who are free and seek justice will not remain silent in the face of their demands,” he pointed out.

Pezeshkian emphasized that the conflict cannot end by killing people but can only be resolved by establishing justice and considering all humans.

He stated that using force and injustice will not bring an end to the conflict.

In response to a question about a potential Israeli attack on Iran, Pezeshkian asserted earlier remarks by other military and political figures, stating “Any attack will be met with a proportional response.”

The comments come amid heightened tensions in the region, stemming from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon and the potential for further escalation.

The international community remains concerned about the risks of a larger-scale conflict.