Iran dismisses claim of embassy involvement anti-Israeli attack by Hezbollah

Baghaei rejected a claim by the spokesperson of Israel’s army that the embassy of Iran in Lebanon was involved in a military operation by Hezbollah against the regime.

He described the allegation as unfounded, a lie and deception on part of the Israeli regime, the ministry’s website reported.

The spokesman referred to the continuation of the Israeli regime’s aggression and crimes against regional countries over the past year and warned against any assault on Iran’s interests.

His remarks came after the Israeli army’s spokesman Daniel Hagari accused Iran of sending “suitcases of cash and gold” to the Iranian embassy in Beirut, alleging that the money goes “directly to Hezbollah”.