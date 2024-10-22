Israel knows what Iran’s response will be in case of act of aggression: FM

Speaking in Kuwait on Tuesday, Araghchi said that the Zionist regime does not adhere to any international laws, so Iran does not rely on those regulations and is fully prepared to defend itself and its nuclear facilities.

The top Iranian diplomat stated that there is no crime that the Zionists have not already committed, and these crimes have continued with the support of the US and some European countries. Some of these crimes are war crimes and can be pursued in international forums.

He noted: “If our infrastructure is attacked, the Zionist enemy itself knows what actions we are capable of in response.”

The Iranian foreign minister underlined that Tehran has clearly informed the leaders of the Persian Gulf countries that the Zionist regime seeks to expand the war in the region, and this disaster must be prevented.

Araqchi underscored that Iran is working to ensure the war in the region ends as soon as possible.

He added that all of Iran’s neighbors have made it clear that they will not allow their territory or airspace to be used against the Islamic Republic of Iran. This is the expectation from all friendly and neighboring countries, and it is seen as a sign of their friendship and sincerity toward Iran.

On October 1, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) general Abbas Nilforoushan by launching a barrage of ballistic missiles toward Israeli military and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories.

While the Zionist regime has threatened to retaliate, Iranian officials have warned that Tehran’s reciprocal response to any Israeli action will be harsh, proportional and well-calculated.