Iranian MP: Double-urgent legislation would respond to EU over IRGC

Vahid Jalilzadeh, chairman of Parliament’s Foreign Policy and National Security Commission, said Iranian MPs will give the firmest response to the EU’s meddlesome policies.

Jalilzadeh added that there has been talk of such legislation at parliament since a long time ago as part of a response to the bloc’s interferences.

He noted that the motion would require the government to respond in kind to the EU’s unilateral move to sanction Iranian armed forces.

The Iranian lawmaker said the recent draft resolution against the IRGC at the European Parliament only did speed up the paperwork at the Iranian parliament’s National Security Commission to set in motion that legislation.

Jalilzadeh warned parliament is prepared to approve the bill if the EU’s unreasonable behavior continues, adding, “We are closely monitoring the situation to see if the Council of Europe gives in to hardliners or acts reasonably.”

The double urgent legislation requires the government to blacklist the armies of the EU as terrorist organizations. It requires Iran’s intelligence to hand over the commanders of the EU forces to the Iranian Judiciary for prosecution.

The bill also orders the Iranian Foreign Ministry to use its fully legal and political capacity to force the military forces of the EU to leave the Middle East.

The EU lawmakers recently voted unanimously for blacklisting the IRGC as a terrorist organization. The move was not binding, and the bloc’s council of ministers refused to blacklist the IRGC.

EU officials noted that such a move does not have a legal basis.