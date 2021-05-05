Iranian-Made COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Fakhra’ Passes Phase I of Clinical Trials

Phase one of the human trial of the Iranian-made “Fakhra” coronavirus vaccine has been completed with over 100 individuals receiving the jab.

“Today, phase one of the Fakhra vaccine trial injections ended, and God willing, phase two will begin after the collection and final analysis of the data,” said the manager of the Fakhra vaccine project.

He said as many as 135 volunteers were inoculated in the first phase.

“In phase one, some 17,000 people from across the country registered [for vaccination],” he added.

“Some 3500 were admitted through the website, and 495 of them entered the screening stage,” the project manager added.

“Finally, the clinical team selected 135 people for vaccination, and fortunately, the general condition of all 135 individuals is satisfactory,” he added.

“Those selected for inoculation included 41 women, and the rest were men, with an age range of 18-55 years old,” he noted.

He said the difference between phase one and two is in the number of the people receiving the shots.

“In phase two, 500 people will be chosen by the clinical team and will receive the jab,” he said.