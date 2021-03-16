Iran Begins Clinical Trial of Another Homegrown Coronavirus Vaccine

Iran has launched the human and clinical trial of another domestically-developed vaccine for the coronavirus, named Fakhra after the late Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

That came in a Tuesday ceremony in Tehran where Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki and Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami were also present.

He said the vaccine has been produced using domestic scientific achievements and technologies. Namaki said the new COVID-19 vaccine is called Fakhra and is the fourth coronavirus vaccine developed by Iran.

He noted the animal trial phase for the vaccine has successfully been conducted.

The Iranian health minister said his country has been unable to procure medicines and medical equipment from abroad to tackle coronavirus due to US sanctions.

However, he added, Iran has not just relied on vaccine imports to tackle the disease as it has produced four coronavirus vaccines so far.

Namaki also said the national vaccination drive will kick off in Iran soon.