Iranian lawmaker slams parl. for handling of $3bn+ fraud case 

Masoud Pezeshkian said, “Had this graft case been exposed during the tenure of former president Hasan Rouhani, these dear people would have shamed him”.

Pezeshkian added that during Rouhani’s presidency, lawmakers cried foul about the economic woes that existed but now that people are grappling with many more problems, they are silent.

Earlier, an inquiry by the General Inspection Organization of Iran showed that a company named Debsh Tea received $3.37 billion to import machinery and tea but instead sold the currency on the free market at a much higher rate.

The fraud case, said to be the largest in the Iranian history, has angered many in Iran.