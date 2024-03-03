Iran parliamentary elections likely to go to run-off

With 4,000 out of the 5,000 ballot boxes in Tehran counted, some of the candidates seem to have to compete in a runoff as there were no clear winners among them, officials say.

“The law says any candidate who wins at least 20% of the valid votes can enter Parliament in the first round, but if they fail to garner at least 20% of the ballots, they will probably go to a second round,” said Governor of Tehran Province Alireza Fakhari.

Elections were held across the nation on Friday for Parliament and the Assembly of Experts.

Official sources have put the voter turnout at 41%.

Out of the total 290 parliamentary seats, 30 ones are up for grabs in the Tehran constiuency.