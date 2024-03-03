Sunday, March 3, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsLocalParliament

Iran parliamentary elections likely to go to run-off

By IFP Editorial Staff

Voting in the parliamentary elections in the Tehran constituency is likely to go to a second round.

With 4,000 out of the 5,000 ballot boxes in Tehran counted, some of the candidates seem to have to compete in a runoff as there were no clear winners among them, officials say.

“The law says any candidate who wins at least 20% of the valid votes can enter Parliament in the first round, but if they fail to garner at least 20% of the ballots, they will probably go to a second round,” said Governor of Tehran Province Alireza Fakhari.

Elections were held across the nation on Friday for Parliament and the Assembly of Experts.
Official sources have put the voter turnout at 41%.

Out of the total 290 parliamentary seats, 30 ones are up for grabs in the Tehran constiuency.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks