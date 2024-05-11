Saturday, May 11, 2024
Iran announces final list of elected lawmakers

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Elections Headquarters announced on Saturday the final list of the candidates who won the ticket in the runoff stage of the parliamentary elections for the remaining seats up for grabs in the 290-seat assembly.

The spokesperson of the headquarters, Mohsen Eslami, read out the names of the 45 representatives who were elected on Friday from a pool of 90 candidates in 22 constituencies across the country.

Bijan Nobaveh, Mohammad Seraj, and Abolfazl Zohrevand topped the list of candidates in the capital Tehran.

The first round of the election, which was held along with the Assembly of Experts vote on March 1, saw a turnout of 41 percent.

245 candidates managed to pass the threshold to get elected for the legislative body for a four-year term.

