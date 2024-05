Having served as the speaker of the national assembly for the past four years, Qalibaf was elected with 197 votes by the newly-appointed lawmakers in the 290-seat parliament.

The Iranian parliament’s new term kicked off on Monday.

Qalibaf, who led the charts in the previous round of elections with over 1.26 million votes, emerged fourth on the list of the May 3 parliamentary elections winners with mere 440,000 votes.