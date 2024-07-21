Media WireForeign PolicyParliament

No atrocity can help Zionists turn tables: Iran’s speaker

By IFP Media Wire
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has stated that no crime whatsoever can now allow Israel to evade security threats.

Addressing the Parliament on Sunday, Qalibaf said the Israeli regime has intensified attacks on civilians, schools and infrastructures in the Gaza Strip after finding itself in dire straits.

He also lashed out at Western leaders for remaining silent on the grave and barbaric Israeli crimes that have jeopardized the basics of human morality and civilization.

“The Zionist regime must bear in mind that it won’t be able to change the security equation that has been shaped against it on the field and in media with any bloodshed,” the Iranian speaker added.

Qalibaf also reminded the Israeli regime that the resistance forces have taken the initiative, echoing recent comments from Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah that Israel will have to face reactions it has never experienced before if it keeps attacking civilian targets.

At least 38,900 Palestinian people have been killed and 89,600 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks