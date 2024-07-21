No atrocity can help Zionists turn tables: Iran’s speaker

Addressing the Parliament on Sunday, Qalibaf said the Israeli regime has intensified attacks on civilians, schools and infrastructures in the Gaza Strip after finding itself in dire straits.

He also lashed out at Western leaders for remaining silent on the grave and barbaric Israeli crimes that have jeopardized the basics of human morality and civilization.

“The Zionist regime must bear in mind that it won’t be able to change the security equation that has been shaped against it on the field and in media with any bloodshed,” the Iranian speaker added.

Qalibaf also reminded the Israeli regime that the resistance forces have taken the initiative, echoing recent comments from Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah that Israel will have to face reactions it has never experienced before if it keeps attacking civilian targets.

At least 38,900 Palestinian people have been killed and 89,600 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.