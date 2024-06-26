Presidential candidate Qalibaf: Iranians will no longer tie their life to JCPOA 

Qalibaf was speaking at Shahid Shiroudi Stadium in central Tehran during a rally of his supporters on Wednesday.

“People will not allow everything to be kept stagnant and waiting for a decade”, he said, referring to efforts by ex-president Hassan Rouhani’s administration to keep Iran’s economy afloat amid heavy Western sanctions through resolving differences with the West over Iran’s nuclear program.

Qalibaf also warned against moves to cause tensions in Iran where presidential candidates are campaigning ahead of the Friday voting.

He said some quarters are trying to cause divisions in the country.

The principlist presidential candidate further described Friday as an important day, saying that he is confident that the people will make the right choice as they go to the polls to elect a new president.

Iranians will go to the polls to elect a successor to late President Raisi who died in a copter crash on May 19.

Six candidates are vying for the top executive post.