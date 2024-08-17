Iran’s parliament due to vote on Pezeshkian’s proposed cabinet ministers within days: Qalibaf

Qalibaf stated on Saturday that the review of the ministers introduced to Parliament will continue in the open sessions until Wednesday, after which the voting will take place.

According to Qalibaf, the specialized committees of Parliament, which have been reviewing the qualifications of the proposed cabinet members since the list was presented last week, have worked continuously. From today, related discussions will also continue in the parliamentary sessions.

Qalibaf’s remarks came as Pezeshkian along with his deputies, appeared in Parliament on Saturday to defend his proposed ministers and plans.

Pezeshkian referred to his proposed government as a government of national unity and emphasized that this government is committed to securing the rights of all Iranian citizens.

He added this will be done within the framework of the Constitution and the general policies of the system, which have been approved by the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

President Pezeshkian stressed the importance of listening to the voice of the Iranian people, who are “facing difficult economic conditions, witnessing injustices in various areas, and feeling discontent”.

He also added that if the people understand that we are seeking to solve their problems without any racial, ethnic, or regional discrimination, they will firmly support the Islamic Establishment, and this will be achieved through unity and solidarity.

The president emphasized the need to fight corruption in Iran and described his main agenda for running the country as a transformation of the economic situation.