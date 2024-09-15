Dialogue impossible with West leveling baseless claims against Iran: Parliament speaker

Addressing a parliamentary session on Sunday, Qalibaf dismissed the Western countries’ allegations against Iran.

He reminded the Western states that the repetition of false accusations against Iran made by the Israeli regime as a notorious liar is incompatible with their call for diplomacy.

“As long as the Western countries keep up with these (anti-Iran) claims, no effective dialogue will be shaped,” the Iranian speaker added.

He also pointed to the relentless Israeli crimes in Gaza and the Zionist regime’s genocidal crimes against Palestinians over the past 80 years, calling for Muslim unity in support of the issue of Palestine.

Describing Gaza as the capital of the hearts of Muslims, Qalibaf proposed that this year’s Islamic Unity Week, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), should be declared an occasion for Muslim solidarity in support of the cause of liberation of holy al-Quds.

At least 41,200 Palestinian people have been killed and 95,300 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023.