Speaker Ghalibaf says Iran seeks peace, not expansion; asserts no evidence of nuclear weapons drive

Speaking at a meeting with Pakistani religious scholars, academics and civic figures in Islamabad, as part of an official visit at the invitation of Pakistan’s National Assembly speaker, Ghalibaf praised Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran during the 12-day conflict and condemned Western and Israeli aggression.

He called for greater unity among Muslim countries and urged coordinated political, cultural and scientific cooperation.

Ghalibaf reiterated Iran’s longtime stance that it does not intend to build nuclear arms, adding that “even after attacks by the US and Israel, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated there is no evidence Iran is moving toward nuclear weapons,” an assertion he used to underscore Iran’s stated peaceful intentions.

He highlighted Iran’s scientific progress in nuclear technology, nanotechnology, aerospace and medicine, attributing advances to resilience despite sanctions.

The speaker also stressed that Muslim states should strengthen ties and resist imposed peace deals that he warned serve foreign interests.