Iranian parliament speaker visits family of martyred IRGC aerospace commander 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has visited the family of former commander of the IRGC aerospace force General Amir Ali Hajizadeh who was martyred along with several colleagues during the recent aggression against Iran by the Zionist regime. 

During the visit, Ghalibaf praised Hajizadeh’s legacy, calling the IRGC aerospace force a source of pride and strength for the Islamic Republic.

“This is no exaggeration,” he said, adding that, “Aerospace is the only tool that has truly confronted the Zionist regime”. The parliament speaker noted that for the first time in decades, the Zionist regime has suffered serious damage in the occupied territories.

Ghalibaf noted that Iran’s current strategic position is the result of tireless efforts in aerospace development, largely driven by Hajizadeh’s leadership.

He described Hajizadeh’s martyrdom as a reward for a lifetime of devotion.

