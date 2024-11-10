Sunday, November 10, 2024
Iran speaker shrugs off Trump’s victory in US presidential election

By IFP Media Wire
Donald Trump

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has downplayed Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election as "an unimportant issue" that would not impact on Iran’s bid to pursue its interests.

Addressing a session of the Parliament on Sunday, Ghalibaf said there are “meaningful differences” in the styles of hostility that different US presidents show towards Iran, but the bottom line is that “what determines the enemy’s behavior towards us is our national power as well as mighty and wise action on the basis of the revolutionary rationality approach”.

He stated that the terms of presidents of other states will have no impact, whatsoever, on Iran’s capabilities to fulfill its interests as long as the Islamic Republic relies upon its domestic strength, thought and determination.

The emerging powers that do not surrender to hegemony, like Iran, rely on their endogenous power and will play an influential role in the future world order, Ghalibaf added.

The Parliament speaker also stated that Iran’s domestic power, founded on its nation and determination to defy hegemony, will convince the world powers to consider the Iranian nation’s interests in their decisions.

