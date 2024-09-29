Parl’t speaker: Iran won’t hesitate to support anti-Israel resistance at any level necessary

Addressing a parliament session on Sunday, Mohammad Bagher Ghaibaf said the Axis of Resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria will continue confronting Israeli atrocities with Iran’s support, as instructed by the Leader through a religious decree.

The speaker said Israel is seeking to compensate for its losses, explaining the assassination of Hezbollah leader and its terror campaign against resistance commanders point to the occupying regime’s desperation.

Ghalibaf noted that after failing to achieve its military objectives in Gaza and Lebanon since the genocidal campaign on October 7 last year, Israel waged a ‘complicated hybrid war’ to turn the tide in its own favor.

He further said, “We believe that the Zionist regime plans and implements its criminal actions with the United States’ military, security, financial intelligence, media and international support.”

The speaker added that the US is an accomplice in all Israeli crimes and will have to bear the consequences as long as it does not force Tel Aviv to comply with humanitarian frameworks.

Hundreds of people have been killed in Israel’s devastating wave of air strikes on southern Beirut. The Hezbollah chief was assassinated in the Israeli regime’s Friday raids using US-donated bunker buster bombs.