Saturday, March 2, 2024
State news agency puts Iran elections turnout at 41 percent

By IFP Editorial Staff

Over 25 million people took part in Friday’s parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections in Iran, which amounts to 41 percent of the total eligible votes, IRNA news agency reported.

Polls opened at 08:00 am (0430) local time on Friday across Iran for the 12th term of the parliament and 6th Assembly of Experts since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and closed at 24:00 after the voting time was extended several times due to high turnout.

The 88-member assembly oversees the activities of the Iranian Leader

The initial results of the elections are expected to be announced by the interior ministry on Saturday.

More than 15,000 candidates were vying for the 290-seat parliament.

Over 61 million people out of Iran’s 85-million population were eligible to vote.

