State news agency puts Iran elections turnout at 41 percent

Polls opened at 08:00 am (0430) local time on Friday across Iran for the 12th term of the parliament and 6th Assembly of Experts since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and closed at 24:00 after the voting time was extended several times due to high turnout.

The 88-member assembly oversees the activities of the Iranian Leader

The initial results of the elections are expected to be announced by the interior ministry on Saturday.

More than 15,000 candidates were vying for the 290-seat parliament.

Over 61 million people out of Iran’s 85-million population were eligible to vote.