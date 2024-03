Ahmad Vahidi said invalid votes made up 5% of the total vote count.

Ineligible votes or those for non-nominated people also constitute 8% of the ballots, Vahidi said.

The interior minister said that the voter turnout is 41% and in some constituencies, where candidates failed to get the required minimum 20% of the votes cast, a run-off will be held in May.

In Tehran, which accounts for 30 seats in parliament, a second round will also be held for 16 seats.