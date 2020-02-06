Iranian Knowledge-Based Firms to Attend Geneva Smart Cities Conference

The program is part of a collaborative effort to organise an annual event in the global information community that is being held this year with the goal of identifying and supporting innovative solutions to global urban challenges.

This event will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 5-7.

According to global statistics, nowadays, 55 percent of the world’s population lives in cities, and the figure is projected to reach 66 percent by 2050. These cities occupy 3% of the total earth, consuming 60 to 80% of the energy available on earth.

This increase in urban population exacerbates the complexities of social life in cities. In this case, the issue of sustainability will be given greater attention.

Currently, the urban ecosystem is in turmoil with issues like urbanisation, pollution, population increase, climate change, outdated infrastructure, etc.

Due to the participation of various countries in this innovative event and its role in reducing urban hazards, Iran’s Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has supported the creative presence of researchers in this event in Switzerland.

Related Articles:

‌