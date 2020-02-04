Iranian Knowledge-Based Companies to Attend Kabul Expo

Iranian companies will showcase their capabilities, products and services at the exhibition, which will be held from February 18 to 21.

The companies work in the fields of oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals, electricity, food industry, mining and metallurgy, construction industry, utilities, water and sewage, and commercial services.

For a brief review of Iran’s achievements in various fields of science and technology, check the book “Science and Technology in Iran: A Brief Review – 2019”

Knowledge-based, creative, and high-tech companies interested in attending the exhibition will benefit from a 100% discount on exhibition rentals, booth construction and freight.

The visit will be organized by the International Interactions Centre at the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, which is a pioneer in providing support for knowledge-based and creative companies.

Over the years, it has tried to help the companies boost their economic growth by sending them to such events and creating a global market for these technology and innovation biomass players.

Creating a market for high-quality Iranian knowledge-based products is one of the key links of the technology and innovation ecosystem in the country.