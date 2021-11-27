Iranian intelligence agents deal blow to home appliance smuggling cell

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

The Intelligence Organization of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has dealt a heavy blow to an organized crime network that smuggled home appliances.

During its two years of operation, the network has smuggled about 30,000 home appliances, often with South Korean trademarks.

During the intelligence operation, key members of the network were arrested and about 4,000 appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, air conditioners and televisions, were seized.

The report also said, by abusing the legal practice of carrying goods by human porters and launches, that has been made legal in order to protect the livelihoods of border residents, the network smuggled these home appliances via the western borders and southern ports of Iran.

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

