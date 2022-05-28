Iranian government declares public day of mourning over building collapse

The administration issued a statement, saying following the report of the interior minister regarding the tragic collapse of Metropol Building, the cabinet once again offers condolences to the bereaved families and people of Khuzestan Province and declares Sunday as a public day of mourning across Iran in tribute to the victims of the incident.

The incident has killed 29 people so far and injured a number of others.

Iran’s leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei earlier ordered an investigation into the collapse of Metropol Building collapse and demanded those blamed for the incident be brought to justice.

The building tumbled down due to non-standard construction.

The owner of the building was named as the prime suspect but he was later found to be dead in the collapse