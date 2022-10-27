Abadan’s Metropol remains collapse; one killed, two injured

Metropol’s collapse earlier this year had led to the death of 43 people.

The Public Relations Office of Abadan University of Medical Sciences confirmed the fatality and said the decreased was identified as Sahar Kashif, 40, adding two others were injured in the incident.

Video clips published on social media show a huge mass of dust arising from the collapsed building covering the surrounding streets while several passers-by and cars were trying to escape from that scene.

The 10-story residential and commercial building collapsed on May 23, killing dozens of people and causing uproar among locals.