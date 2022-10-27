Thursday, October 27, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyIncidents

Abadan’s Metropol remains collapse; one killed, two injured

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran building collapse

One person was killed and two were injured on Wednesday after another part of the Metropol building in southwestern Iranian city of Abadan collapsed, media reported.

Metropol’s collapse earlier this year had led to the death of 43 people.

The Public Relations Office of Abadan University of Medical Sciences confirmed the fatality and said the decreased was identified as Sahar Kashif, 40, adding two others were injured in the incident.

Video clips published on social media show a huge mass of dust arising from the collapsed building covering the surrounding streets while several passers-by and cars were trying to escape from that scene.

The 10-story residential and commercial building collapsed on May 23, killing dozens of people and causing uproar among locals.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks