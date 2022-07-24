Iran police arrest purported killers of brother of Metropol Building’s owner

Metropol collapse in the southwestern city last May left dozens dead.

Majid Abdolbaghi, the brother of the owner of Metropol was gunned down by several men while he was entering his house.

Security sources say the attackers fled the scene after opening fire on Abdolbaghi but they were identified soon and arrested in their hideout.

The police official also suggested that the attack was not a vendetta for the building collapse in Abadan, attributing it to personal differences.

Majid’s brother, Hossein Abdolbaghi, the owner of Metropol, died under rubble when the edifice collapsed.

Authorities has blamed this on poor construction standards. The incident lead to public protest in Abadan and a few other cities in Khuzestan Province.