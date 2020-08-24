Iranian, French FMs Discuss Lebanon Crisis, JCPOA

The foreign ministers of Iran and France have discussed a range of issues in a telephone conversation, including the situation in Lebanon.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian held a telephone conversation on Monday evening.

In the phone call, the senior diplomats discussed the issues relating to Iran-France bilateral relations, the latest developments of the JCPOA, and the situation in Lebanon in the wake of the recent blast in Beirut’s port.

Earlier this month, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron had discussed the Lebanon blast in a phone conversation.

During the talks, the French president called on Iran to help resolve the Lebanese political crisis, and invited the Islamic Republic to join the international action group to help resolve Lebanon’s problems.

Rouhani, in turn, said it is very important that “we all help the Lebanese judiciary to find the root causes of this incident.”

Referring to Iran’s aid delivery to Lebanon immediately after the incident, Rouhani said, “Lebanon needs more unity among political groups and we must all help create this unity. Lebanon today needs a strong government, and the Lebanese parliament and all parties must work together in this regard.”